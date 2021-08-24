Todays emergency response vehicles are more than just fire and rescue. They have to encompass a

wide range of special applications. Smithtown Fire Department received a highly customized walk-in

water/ice rescue unit on a F550 Ford chassis. Features include; SCBA seating for three people, a working

desk, talk thru cab to chassis, multiple slide-out trays and tool boards, push bumper, and more.

For more information contact:

Hendrickson Fire Rescue Equipment (631) 427-8354

dwalker@hendricksonfire.com