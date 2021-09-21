THREE LONG ISLAND DEPARTMENTS RECEIVE FEMA GRANT AWARDS

IN EARLY AFGP ROUND

(Williston Park, NY.) Nassau County based Grant-Guys Inc. is proud to

announce that THREE applicants have been awarded funds in the

second round of the 2020 AFGP cycle announced on 8/6/2021.

The FLANDERS FD was awarded a diesel exhaust system in the amount

of $50,000 for purchase and installation of the equipment. This was the

third attempt to fund these items by Flanders FD.

The Orient FD was awarded funding in the amount of $68,000 for the

purchase of a SCBA fill system and four thermal imaging cameras. This

is the second award in a row for the Orient FD coming after a 2019

engine/tanker award in the amount of $560,000. OFD applied for this

item in 2019 and was denied but resubmitted the application with edits

the following cycle.

Lastly, the FLORAL PARK CENTRE FC was awarded $91,000 for the

installation of a sprinkler system for headquarters. This is the third

consecutive year of funding for the agency following a portable radio

award, engine award, and SCBA award. “Floral Park Ctr. is a consistent

winner due to its administrative organization and long-term strategic

commitment to the AFGP program” said Tom Devaney, the Director of

Grant-Guys Inc. “The agency properly records alarms and has a detailed

documentation and procurement system which managing the awards

proficient”.

Applications submitted in February of 2021 will continue each Friday

until all funds are exhausted, probably in September.

The next AFGP Application period will open in the late Fall of 2021. “With two of the

three Long Island awardees being re-submitted applications following

prior turn-downs, the case can made to stick to your items and be

prepared to re-submit denied applications over-time. This isn’t a race,

it’s a competition among other worthy fire departments across the

country” said Tom Devaney.