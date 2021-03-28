Indianapolis Fire Department

Saturday March 27, 2021

Working Double Residence Fire with entrapment

Brookside Parkway S Dr

Multiple calls to 911 reporting fire

Dispatched at 11:18 AM

Two Story Ordinary Construction

First Unit on Scene – EG27 at 11:21 AM

Heavy Smoke showing – Fire on the east side of the structure

Battalion 3 requests additional companies at 11:26 AM

3 Hand Lines – 2 Supply Lines

17 IFD Units Dispatched

IEMS on Scene

IMPD on Scene

3 injured occupants reported at 11:27 AM– all out prior to arrival – no entrapment

Primary and secondary search all clear at 11:40 AM

Some exterior extension into the neighbor’s house

Fire marked Under Control at 11:40 AM

Utilities secured

Unclear on working smoke alarms

Incident Command – Battalion Chief Patrick Harper

IFD/IMPD Fire Investigators: Fire Under Investigation

3 adults – 1 critical – 2 serious – all transported to Eskenazi Hospital.

Command Terminated at 12:37 PM

-Submitted by Rita L Reith, MPIO