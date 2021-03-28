Indianapolis Fire Department
Saturday March 27, 2021
Working Double Residence Fire with entrapment
Brookside Parkway S Dr
Multiple calls to 911 reporting fire
Dispatched at 11:18 AM
Two Story Ordinary Construction
First Unit on Scene – EG27 at 11:21 AM
Heavy Smoke showing – Fire on the east side of the structure
Battalion 3 requests additional companies at 11:26 AM
3 Hand Lines – 2 Supply Lines
17 IFD Units Dispatched
IEMS on Scene
IMPD on Scene
3 injured occupants reported at 11:27 AM– all out prior to arrival – no entrapment
Primary and secondary search all clear at 11:40 AM
Some exterior extension into the neighbor’s house
Fire marked Under Control at 11:40 AM
Utilities secured
Unclear on working smoke alarms
Incident Command – Battalion Chief Patrick Harper
IFD/IMPD Fire Investigators: Fire Under Investigation
3 adults – 1 critical – 2 serious – all transported to Eskenazi Hospital.
Command Terminated at 12:37 PM
-Submitted by Rita L Reith, MPIO