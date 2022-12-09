THREE DOGS RESCUED FROM A RESIDENTIAL STRUCTURE FIRE

SUFFOLK, Virginia

December 8, 2022

Suffolk Fire & Rescue units responded Thursday evening, December 8, 2022, to a residential structure fire in the 2100 block of Holland Corner Road. Emergency Communications was contacted at 5:55 p.m. and the first unit arrived on

scene at 6:04 p.m.

Battalion 1 found smoke showing from the second floor of the large two-story residence. All

occupants were out of the structure and reported several dogs were still in the structure. An

aggressive interior attack was initiated by Engine 7 while crews performed a primary search

and searched for the missing dogs. Crews rescued three dogs from the structure with one dog

required resuscitation by Medic 7’s crew. Crews found a fire in a bedroom on the second floor

and extinguished the fire.

Three occupants are displaced by the fire. There were no injuries to occupants or firefighters.

The fire was placed under control at 6:37 p.m.

Responding units included Battalion 1; Engine 7, Engine 8, and Engine 4; Ladder 6; Medic 7;

Rescue 1; EMS-1; Safety 1; Tanker 7 and Tanker 8; Fire Marshals 1,3,4,5,7 and Suffolk Police.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire with Fire Marshal 1 leading the

investigation.

Credit: Suffolk Fire Rescue (VA)