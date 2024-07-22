WORKING RESIDENTIAL STRUCTURE FIRE ON WINONA TRAIL: THREE DISPLACED

SUFFOLK, Virginia (July 21, 2024): Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to the 4400 Block of

Winona Trail for a residential structure fire. Emergency Communications dispatched the

incident at 5:32 a.m.

Engine 6, Ladder 6, and Medic 6 arrived at 5:40 a.m. to find heavy fire showing from a two-car

garage that was attached to a large two-story detached residential structure. Heavy fire had

progressed up into the room over the garage and entered the attic. Extensive fire and smoke

damage occurred to the structure. Three adults are displaced and the American Red Cross is

providing assistance to the displaced. The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause and

origin of the fire with Fire Marshal 5 leading the investigation. The fire was placed under control

at 6:26 a.m. Suffolk Police provided scene and traffic control. No firefighters or citizens were

injured.

Responding units included Battalion 1, Battalion 2, Engine 6, Engine 9, Engine 4, Engine 1,

Engine 2, Ladder 6, Rescue 1, Medic 6, EMS1, Safety 1, Rehab 6, Tanker 9, Tanker 1,

Carrolton Tanker 10, and Fire Marshal 5. Smithfield Fire backfilled SFR Station 9 and Carrsville

Fire backfilled SFR Station 7.

