THREE ADULTS DISPLACED FOLLOWING RESIDENTIAL STRUCTURE FIRE

SUFFOLK, VA (August 17, 2021) Suffolk Fire & Rescue units responded earlier this

afternoon, Tuesday, August 17, 2021, to a residential structure fire in the 5000 block of

South Links Circle.

Emergency Communications was contacted at 1:31 p.m., and the first unit arrived on

scene in the Harbourview South Village neighborhood at 1:38 p.m.

Firefighters found light smoke showing from the garage upon arrival at the 2-story

residence. The fire was quickly knocked down. The fire was primarily confined to the

garage and a section of the first floor and was called under control at 2:18 p.m. There

were no injuries. There adults have been displaced but did not request assistance

from the American Red Cross.

Responding units included Battalions 1 and 2; Engines 5, 10, and 25; Ladder 5; Safety

1; Rescue 1; EMS-2; Rehab 6; Medics 6 and 10; and mutual aid was provided by the

Chesapeake Fire Department with their Engine 28 and Ladder 10.

The Fire Marshal’s Office will be investigating the cause of the fire.

CREDIT: DIANA KLINK / PIO