THIRTY THREE LONG ISLAND DEPARTMENTS RECEIVE FEMA GRANT AWARDS IN 2020 CYCLE

ENDING SEPTEMBER 2020

(Williston Park, NY.) Nassau County based Grant-Guys Inc. is proud to announce that THIRTY

THREE applicants have been awarded funds in the 2020 AFGP cycle ending on 9/1/2021. Total

Grant-Guys awards for the cycle equal $6.8 million for Nassau and Suffolk agencies.

The FLANDERS FD was awarded a diesel exhaust system in the amount of $50,000 for purchase

and installation of the equipment. This was the third attempt to fund these items by Flanders

FD.

The Orient FD was awarded funding in the amount of $68,000 for the purchase of a SCBA fill

system and four thermal imaging cameras. This is the second award in a row for the Orient FD

coming after a 2019 engine/tanker award in the amount of $560,000. OPFD applied for this

item in 2019 and was denied but resubmitted the application with edits the following cycle.

The FLORAL PARK CENTRE FC was awarded $91,000 for the installation of a sprinkler system for

headquarters. This is the third consecutive year of funding for the agency following a portable

radio award, engine award, and SCBA award. “Floral Park Ctr. is a consistent winner due to its

administrative organization and long-term strategic commitment to the AFGP program” said

Tom Devaney, the Director of Grant-Guys Inc. “The agency properly records alarms and has a

detailed documentation and procurement system which managing the awards proficient”.

This isn’t a race, it’s a competition among other worthy fire departments across the country”

said Tom Devaney.

ALBERTSON, DEER PARK, SOUTH HEMPSTEAD RECEIVE FEMA GRANTS AWARDS IN AFGP

ROUND 4

The DEER PARK FD was awarded portable radios in the amount of $236,000 for purchase of the

equipment. This was the second attempt to fund these items by DPFD having been denied in

2019. This award was the second largest in NYS for this cycle. We are especially proud of this

award as DPFD came very close to award in the 2019 cycle—only to be eliminated as the

fundable range of awards was exhausted. “Loosing because the program is empty is always a

bitter pill to swallow. Fortunately, they were able to hold off on purchases until the new cycle

opened”.

The ALBERTSON FC was awarded funding in the amount of $37,000 for the purchase of a PPE-

turn-out gear. This is the second award in a row for Albertson coming after a 2019 diesel

exhaust award. It is expected that 7 obsolete sets PPE will be removed from service and

replaced for structural firefighters. Albertson FC is a prior winner on a SAFER regional award,

AFG Driving Simulator Regional Award, and two NYS grants.

-SOUTH HEMPSTEAD FD was awarded $144,000 for the purchase of portable radios, a base

station, and mobile radios. We were very proud to welcome SHFD back into our fire grant

family after they took a break from application a few years ago. “South Hempstead was one of

our early clients who stopped applying. I’m overjoyed they got back in the grant game and it

resulted in an award—I couldn’t be happier for them”

“Organization, commitment and understanding the process together with good grant writer

cooperation will result in an award over-time.”

WADING RIVER FD, EAST MORICHES, SOUTH HEMPSTEAD, BALDWIN, AND FRANKLIN SQUARE

FD RECEIVE FEMA GRANTS AWARDS IN AFGP ROUND 5

-The WADING RIVER FD was awarded in the amount of $133,000 for purchase of a new BRUSH

TRUCK. This was the second attempt to fund the truck by the dept. having been denied in 2019.

This award was the second vehicle award for Long Island this cycle (see below). We are

especially proud of this award as WADING RIVER FD came very close to award in the 2019

cycle—only to be eliminated as the fundable range of awards was exhausted. The WRFD has a

unique wild-land firefighting situation, shared by some others in Suffolk County. Protecting the

vast Pine Barrens requires specialized equipment and skill in fighting fires and protecting the

environment. This is their second AFGP award through Grant-Guys Inc. in as many years having

won radios in 2019.

-The EAST MORICHES FD was awarded funding in the amount of $214,000 for the purchase of a

PPE/SCBA. It is expected that obsolete units will be removed from service and replaced with the

latest NFPA standard equipment. The award covers the unit, face-pieces, and two cylinders. The

department also requested new face-pieces for the remaining members. This is their second

AFGP award through Grant-Guys Inc. as former regional winners.

-The BALDWIN FD was awarded $178,000 for the purchase of portable radios. This Baldwin’s

second AFGP award through Grant-Guys Inc. having won PPE previously.

-The FRANKLIN SQUARE AND MUNSON FD was awarded $224,000 for the purchase of portable

radios, pagers, mobile radios, and a base station console. FS&M applied in 2019 and was denied

and returned swinging in 2020 for the win.

-The SOUTH HEMPSTEAD FD received funding for a new ambulance —-their second AFGP IN

THE SAME CYCLE. SHFD won portable radios in the amount of $144,000 last week! “Having

repeat winners over time is more common that in the same cycle; and usually includes a single

applicant who is also on a regional application for a different item” said Grant-Guys Director

Tom Devaney. For one department to win two weeks in a row is special even for us!

This is Grant-Guys fourth AFGP awarded ambulance with others going to MVAC and LCFD-

Rescue.

11 fire departments awarded FEMA GRANTS IN AFGP ROUND 6

-The NESCONSET FD, SERVING AS HOST OF A REGIONAL APPLICATION with the St. James FD

and Nissequogue FD will share $450,000 in portable radios, base stations, and mobile radios.

This is the largest of the 11 awards announced today. This is Nesconset’s second consecutive

AFGP win with grant-Guys coming off a 2019 award for SCBA. “This is an incredible win for us

here at grant Guys as it is our sixth consecutive regional radio award in the same county; there

is no other fire-grant firm in the country that can say that” said Tom Devaney, Director of

Grant-Guys.

-The WADING RIVER FD was awarded in the amount of $67,000 for purchase of 2 EMS

monitors. We are especially proud of this award as WADING RIVER FD was awarded a brush

truck also in the cycle. This is their third AFGP award through Grant-Guys Inc. in as many years

having won radios in 2019.

-The GREAT NECK ALERT FC was awarded funding in the amount of $50,000-MICRO-GRANT for

the purchase of a 6 SCBA. It is expected that 6 obsolete units will be removed from service and

replaced with the latest NFPA standard equipment on their new ladder truck. The award covers

the unit, face-pieces, and two cylinders. This is their sixth AFGP award through Grant-Guys Inc.

with prior awards for SAFER and a rescue truck. Over ten years they have secured over ONE

MILLION DOLLARS IN FEDERAL FUNDS.

-The BELLMORE FD was awarded $188,000 for the purchase of portable radios. This is

Bellmore’s second AFGP award through Grant-Guys Inc. having won a SAFER R&R award

previously.

-The GREAT NECK VIGILANT FC was awarded $224,000 for the purchase of portable radios,

pagers, mobile radios, and a base station console. This is Vigilant’s fourth FEMA award with

Grant-Guys having won 3 SAFER prior.

-The ROSLYN RESCUE FD received funding for NEW PORTABLE RADIOS IN THE AMOUNT OF

$201,000. This was Roslyn’s first win with Grant-Guys right out of the box! Roslyn rescue

applied independently without success in the 2019 cycle.

-The Quogue FD was awarded $166,000 for the purchase of an SCBA fill station, portable

radios, and new pagers. This is a re-submitted application having been denied funding in 2019

due to lack of funds.

-The LONG BEACH FD was awarded $133,000 for the purchase of portable radios. This also was

a resubmitted application from 2019 have not made the fundable range by pennies! LBFD

received a SAFER award in 2019 for the dual LED signs currently installed.

-In NYC, the Richmond Engine Company on Staten Island was awarded $52,000 for complete

sets of PPE and thermal imagers. This is NYC’s third award with grant-Guys Inc. following a 2018

radio award.

-The Ridge FD was awarded $177,000 for the purchase of portable radios. This was Ridge’s first

application with Grant-Guys.

-The OYSTER BAY ATLANTIC STEAMER FC was awarded a $49,000 micro-grant for the purchase

of PPE. This is Steamers 5th consecutive win with Grant-Guys following portable radios, diesel

exhaust, SCBA, and two SAFER awards.

“With 7 Long Island awardees being re-submitted applications following prior turn-downs, the

case can made to stick to your items and be prepared to re-submit denied applications over-

time. This isn’t a race, it’s a competition among other worthy fire departments across the

country” said Tom Devaney. “Administrative organization, commitment and understanding the

process together with good grant writer communication will result in an award over-time.”

2 SUFFOLK CO FD’S awarded FEMA GRANTS IN AFGP ROUND 7

-The AMITYVILLE FD, received funding for EMS Monitors and EMS Power Cots. This is the fifth

AFGP award for the AFD including one SAFER award and one regional radio in 2018 award

among those.

-The YAPHANK FD was awarded in the amount of $50,000 for purchase of 7 SCBA, masks and

cylinders.

3 LI FD’S awarded FEMA GRANTS IN AFGP/ SAFER ROUND 3

THE BELLEROSE TERACE FC was awarded $84,800 for recruitment and retention funds. A

portion of the funds will be used to install an out LED sign at headquarters. This is BTFD 4 th

award with Grant-Guys since 2012.

THE POINT LOOKOUT-LIDO FD was awarded $95,500 for a recruitment and retention program

which also will include the installation of an outdoor LED sign.

THE FLOWER HILL HOSE COMPANY, part of the Port Washington Fire District was awarded

$105,780 for a comprehensive recruitment and retention program. This, in addition to a small

LED sign, will include NFPA physicals and PPE for NEW members only.

The SAFER program is a recruitment and retention program and/or hiring program. The vast

majority of funds are directed at hiring programs with a small percentage awarded to individual

volunteer departments. This four year no match program is notoriously difficult to manage. “Its

common place to see annual multi-million dollar programs awarded to career agencies and

small departments fighting for a nickel” said Grant-Guys owner Kevin Mulrooney. “In our view,

the SAFER program office prefers career agencies or large volunteer programs like the college

tuition award or FASNY “Fire-in-You”; but that does very little for a struggling local agency. It’s

simple common sense that it’s easier for them to manage a single large award instead of

helping a small agency over four years. It’s unfortunate but it’s the government way.”

Today’s SAFER awards equal about $208,000 in direct fire assistance to Long Island FD’s

prepared by Grant-Guys in this round.

The next SAFER Application period will open in the late Fall of 2021.

The next AFGP Application period will open in the late Fall of 2021.

FOUR DEPARTMENTS RECEIVE AFG-S COVID AWARDS

Four fire departments received federal funding for the purchase of EMS PPE. This brings our

success rate with the AFGP-S (supplemental) program to 100%. Awardees include the

JAMESPORT FD, CLINTON FD, CLINTON EMS, RICHMOND ENGINE CO., AND THE MINEOLA

VOLUNTEER AMBULANCE CORPS. AFGP-S was funded through the CARES Act.

MVAC is wrapping up a $300,000 AFGP-S award serving as the regional host to 8 area agencies

including Levittown, Great Neck Alerts, Albertson, Oyster Bay Co.1, LCFD-Rescue, Floral Park

Ctr., and Bellerose Terrace FC.