The Westhampton Beach Fire Department’s Junior Fire Company has been chosen by the National Volunteer Fire Council as the Program of the Year for 2019.

The program stresses the importance of teamwork and helps the participants develop the leadership skills, confidence, and sense of responsibility that will prepare them for any career path they may wish to follow.

The 2020 program has 28 members. As part of their public service requirements they participated in many community fundraisers including January’s Polar Plunge. They pitched in at a community beach clean-up, helped set up at the East End Hospice’s gala, taught fire education at the department’s open house, watched over the fire pit at the village festival, and at Christmas time baked cookies for a food pantry and widowers and senior members of the fire department. The number of hours the juniors have dedicated to community service, activities, and training is 1,015. The members of the Westhampton Beach Fire Department Junior Program truly embody the meaning of giving back.

Westhampton Beach Junior Fire Department 2020 Roster:

Captain Ben Cooke; Lieutenant Natalie Runowski, Lieutenant Ethan Cooke and Lieutenant Alyvia Kappel.

Company I: Marcus LeBrun, Allison Cooke, Reilly Mahon, Connor Puch, Zoey Stokes, Malcom Lueck and Kevin Smith.

Company II: James Monserrate, Alex Garcia, Makayla Messina, Finnegan Hayward, Michael Mignone, Cole Dawson, Jake Metcalf and Jaimee Tambito.

Company III: Carter Padavan, Aaron LaDu, Carter Puch, Eoughan Hayward, Tristin Allen, Jayson Kampfer, Michelle Castro and Malone Smith.

Head Advisor: Paul Hoyle. Advisors: Robert Cooke, Chris Kampfer and Cody Hoyle.

– Fire News story provided

The junior program is run by Westhampton Beach firefighter Paul Hoyle. He is assisted by firefighters Bob Cooke, Chris Kampfer, and Walter Tracy, and ex-chiefs Dean Culver and Billy Dalton. Firefighter Hoyle’s wife Cody acts as an advisor/chaperone.

– Fire News photo by John Neely