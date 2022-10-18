National Fire Academy Second Semester Class Enrollment is Open!

Invest in yourself! The National Fire Academy (NFA) has the courses to help you meet your professional development goals and reduce all-hazards risks in your community. The courses you take through the NFA can be considered for college credit. NFA resident courses are free of charge and for those selected to attend the NFA will reimburse your travel, provide lodging, offer a world-class professional development opportunity, and you will be in a class with your peers from around the country. Your cost is your time and buying meals on campus.

The application period is open for National Fire Academy classes scheduled on the Emmitsburg, Maryland campus from April to September 2023.

Please apply between October 15 and December 15 for on-campus courses scheduled from April to September 2023.

The process is all on-line and easy to use https://www.usfa.fema.gov/nfa/admissions/how-to-apply.html

Look forward to seeing you at the NFA!