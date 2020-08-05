New Fire Station replaces former fire station located on the lower level of the Bellevue Library

Nashville Fire Department personnel assigned to Fire Station #37 located at 650 Colice Jeanne Road officially moved into their new fire station starting on Monday August 3,2020.

The new fire station replaces the former Fire Station #37 located at 646 Colice Jeanne Road in Bellevue. The former fire station served the Bellevue community for more than 40 years.

Fire Station #37 was constructed by Messer Construction Company as part of an $8.7 million capital improvement project. The project also included moving the historic Red Caboose at the Red Caboose Playground.

Fire Station #37 is 19,305 square feet. Personnel assigned to Engine 37, Truck 37 and Medic 37 will work out of the new facility. The fire station features 4 bays so additional fire companies could be housed in the location in the future if needed.

The new fire station features the latest technology for sustainability. Fire Station #37 is tracking Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold Certification and will be the first fire station LEED certified under the updated LEED requirements.

The New Fire Station #37 is the first in Nashville to incorporate a vehicle exhaust system in the apparatus bay. The system uses clean air filter technology to keep the environment safe for fire, ems crews and visitors to the station. The technology uses high efficiency filtration to remove harmful diesel particulates and toxic gases produced by vehicles.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic a grand opening event will happen at a later date.

– Submitted by Joseph Pleasant, Public Information Officer