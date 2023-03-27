THE MARYLAND FIRE CHIEF’S ASSOCIATION 15TH ANNUAL GOLF TOURNAMENT

The Maryland Fire Chiefs Association (MFCA) will hold its Bi-Annual Golf Tournament on April 14, 2023 at the Oak Creek Golf Course in Upper Marlboro. The golf tournament is one of two annual fundraisers that helps us to raise funds for the MFCA that provides two annual leadership training seminars; one is a two-day seminar held in Ocean City, Maryland and the second seminar is held in January.

The MFCA 2nd tournament its 16th Bi-Annual Golf Tournament will be held September 22, 2023, so please save that date with information to follow.

This current tournament will support the MFCA with the transportation logistics support to the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial weekend. The MFCA is tasked with providing transportation for all of the families that are brought in town for the NFFF Memorial Weekend.

MFCA continues providing transportation logistical support every year since September 200I.

The Maryland Fire Chiefs Association are looking for hole sponsors for the upcoming golf tournament. The cost for sponsoring a hole is $125.00. Any organization that sponsors a hole will be provided with an I8″x24″ sign displaying their organizational name and logo on the sign. The signs will be displayed on the golf course at the golf tournament. Anyone who has previously sponsored a hole sign, the same sign will be used at a cost of $100.00. If you organization is interested in sponsoring a hole at this year’s golf tournament, please complete the

below information and return it with a check made payable to the Maryland Fire Chiefs Association and your artwork for the sign to any MFCA officer two weeks prior to these tournaments.

Sponsorship forms and artwork files may also be emailed to President Hugh Owens at owens@mdchief.org or achief45@aol.com. Please feel free to direct any questions to Past President Hugh Owens at (301) 717-1161

MARYLAND FIRE CHIEF’S ASSOCIATION

15TH ANNUAL GOLF TOURNAMENT

TOURNAMENT SPONSORSHIP / REGISTRATION FORM

APRIL 14, 2023

OAK CREEK GOLF COURSE

Yes, you can count on my support for:

 Chief Sponsor – $3,500 (2 Teams Play with your Sponsorship)

 Deputy Chief Sponsor – $2,500 (1 Team Play with your Sponsorship)

 Rehab Sponsor – $1,500 (Lunch Sponsorship for the golfers)

 Hydrant Sponsor – $125 (a Sign with your message & logo)

Number of Players in the Tournament: $150.00 per player

Total Enclosed: $__________________

Golfer #1 NAME Golfer #3 NAME

EMAIL: EMAIL:

CONTACT PHONE: CONTACT PHONE:

Golfer #2 NAME Golfer #4 NAME

EMAIL: EMAIL:

CONTACT PHONE: CONTACT PHONE:

Additional Golfers:

Golfer #1 NAME Golfer #3 NAME

EMAIL: EMAIL:

CONTACT PHONE: CONTACT PHONE:

Golfer #2 NAME Golfer #4 NAME

EMAIL: EMAIL:

CONTACT PHONE: CONTACT PHONE:

Pay by Cash, Check, or Credit Card payable to:

Maryland Fire Chief’s Association Foundation. Return completed registration form and sponsorship donation to:

Hugh Owens, 16020 Alderwood Lane, Bowie, Maryland 20716

Contact Information: Home (301) 390-3317 Cell (301) 717-1161 Email: achief45@aol.com