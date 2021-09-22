GREEN BAY METRO FIRE DEPARTMENT

2021 FIRE SAFETY POSTER CONTEST

September 13th, 2021 – Fire Prevention season is right around the corner! The Green Bay Metro Fire Department will be sponsoring a fire safety poster contest that is open to all 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, & 5th grade students. Posters are to be related to this year’s fire prevention theme: “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety”. All posters can be submitted to GBMFD Station 1, located at 501 South Washington Street, by October 15th.

For more information, please visit: https://greenbaywi.gov/1007/ Fire-Safety-Poster-Contest and for questions please contact the Green Bay Metro Fire Department at (920)448-3293

click image to view flyer