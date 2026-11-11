On November 9, 1900, the City of Biloxi experienced one of the most devastating fires in its history.

The fire began behind Kennedy’s Saloon near the L&N Railroad Depot on Reynoir Street. Flames quickly spread south toward the beachfront, destroying approximately 90 homes and businesses and causing an estimated $600,000 in damages — an enormous loss at the time.

In 1900, Biloxi’s fire protection relied on volunteer firefighters operating with limited equipment and resources. With much of the city constructed of wood, controlling a fire of this magnitude was an incredible challenge.

Despite the destruction, Biloxi persevered. The community began rebuilding, and the disaster became an important chapter in the city’s history.

Today, 126 years later, we reflect on the challenges faced by those early firefighters and recognize how far fire protection has advanced. From volunteer fire companies and hand-operated equipment to the modern fire service, our mission remains the same: protecting lives, property, and the community we proudly serve.

-Courtesy of Biloxi Fire Department