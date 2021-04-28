The First Responder Center for Excellence Welcomes New Board Members Crofton, MD (April 20, 2021)

The First Responder Center for Excellence® (FRCE), a National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) affiliate organization, is pleased to announce the appointment of three new board members. Fire Chief John Butler of the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department, Jeff Fackler, Director of North America Business Development for Dupont Personal Protection™, and Dave Halfpenny, Vice President of U.S. Accident & Health Underwriting, AXIS Insurance, were appointed to the FRCE during their Board Meeting on April 19, 2021. John S. Butler has been the Fire Chief for the Fairfax County (VA) Fire and Rescue Department since September 2018. He formerly served as the first internal Fire Chief for Howard County (MD) Department of Fire and Rescue Services and was the first chief to have held every rank within that department. He is an active paramedic and holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Baltimore, a master’s degree from Johns Hopkins University, and certificates from the Johns Hopkins Public Safety Leadership Program, Harvard University, National Fire Academy Executive Fire Officer Program, and Fire Service Executive Development Institute. Chief Butler co-chairs the International Association of Fire Chiefs Diversity Executive Leadership Program; holds the Chief Fire Officer, Chief EMS Officer, Chief Training Officer, and Fire Marshal designations awarded from the Commission on Professional Credentialing; is a member of the National Fire Academy Board of Visitors; sits on the Northern Virginia Fire and Rescue Leadership Development Institute Advisory Board; and is a commissioner with the Commission of Fire Accreditation International. He is a retired U.S. Marine with 20 years of active and reserve service, including two combat tours. Since 2012, Jeff Fackler has been leading business development for DuPont Personal Protection. Jeff joined DuPont in 1981 and has held various roles in Marketing / Business Development, Sales, Training, Site, and Strategic Planning Management, as well as being a Six Sigma Sales & Marketing Deployment Champion and Black Belt. From 1981 to 2006, Jeff worked in the Coatings business before moving into DuPont Personal Protection where he initially led the global body armor business segment, then the 1st Responder business segments in NA from 2006 to 2012. Jeff also serves on the board of directors of The Partnership for Electrical Safety, and The Global Emergency Services Action.

David Halfpenny brings 30 years of experience in the financial, insurance and reinsurance industries; the last 11 years overseeing AXIS U.S. Specialty Accident and Health business. Before joining AXIS, David was Vice President of Accident & Health for AIG, where he managed sales and underwriting staff, as well as a diverse multi-million book of accident & health business. David was also Assistant Vice President of Underwriting at Endurance Reinsurance Corporation of America, where he was responsible for A&H and workers’ compensation reinsurance. Prior to that, David worked in progressive roles at CIGNA Group Insurance for more than 10 years, most recently as National Accounts disability and life underwriter with an employer group book of business exceeding $100 million. David graduated with a B.S. in Accounting from La Salle University. “The First Responder Center for Excellence and the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation are very pleased to have these three exceptional leaders join us in our commitment to reduce first responder deaths and injuries,” said Chief Ernie Mitchell, Chairman of the Board of Directors for the FRCE.