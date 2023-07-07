Pennsylvania:

A new delivery of Holmatro Pentheon tools for Crary Hose Company in Westfield Tioga County Pennsylvania. Former Chief of North Penn Fire Department in Montgomery County and now Chief of Crary Hose Co., Bill Goltz received the delivery of their new Holmatro Pentheon Tools. The system consists of PCU50 Inclined Cutter, PSP40 Spreader, PCT14 Combi Tool, PTR50 Telescopic Ram and PTR40 Telescopic Ram. This is a big upgrade and will make vehicle extrication more efficient and faster. Thank you, Chief Bill Goltz, the officers and members of Crary Hose Company for your purchase and choosing ESI Equipment, Inc. as your rescue resource.