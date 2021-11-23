The 8th annual Indianapolis Black Firefighter’s Association (IBFA) Thanksgiving Food Giveaway was a huge success and served over 430 families during today’s event. The event was held at the IBFA Headquarters at 1201 E 46th St. from 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm.

While the giveaway was open to anyone who stopped by, most of the families live in the 46205 zip code, where grocery stores are few and far between. Food and other supplies for 12 additional families, displaced by the apartment fire at Lake Point at Nora on Saturday, were set aside for delivery, to help with an already difficult situation. Members of the IBFA showed up en-force to provide muscle and manpower in getting the often times heavy boxes of food to the recipient’s car.

This much anticipated annual event, would not be possible without the valuable partnership with Gleaners Community Food Bank, The Patachou Foundation, Meijer, and Second Helpings.

Credit: Rita L Reith, MPIO