The 60L Tech Duffel bag is made to work as hard as you do! The 1000 denier nylon offers lasting durability, while the breathable mesh allows your equipment to air out. The 60 liter capacity is spacious enough to store a complete technician kit (with room to spare), or to house multiple harnesses for agency use.

