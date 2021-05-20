Houston, Texas:

The Cy-Fair Fire Department was honored to participate in a video project produced by Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center highlighting their expedited patient care process from the emergency scene to the operating room with Memorial Hermann Life Flight. Crews simulated a real-world scenario working together to assess, treat, and transport a trauma “patient” at the Cy-Fair FD Administration Office on April 22, 2021, in Houston.

The Cy-Fair Fire Department is grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with Memorial Hermann and for their continued professional partnership in serving the community.

Credit: Captain Daniel Arizpe, PIO/ Cy-Fair FD