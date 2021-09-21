Cypress, Texas:

Cy-Fair Fire Department members were recently interviewed by Fox News for a first responder-themed program set to air later this month on Fox Nation, a subscriber-based streaming platform from FOX. The show will feature interviews and footage of crews successfully rescuing two people trapped in a house fire earlier this year.

On January 20, 2021, Cy-Fair Fire Department crews responded to a 1-alarm residential fire in the Villages Of Bear Creek Subdivision in Katy. Upon arrival, the fire crews reported heavy fire and smoke through the roof of the home and were advised that there were two occupants still inside the residence.

Ladder 13’s and Engine 8’s crews searched the area where the occupants were believed to have been located and found the first patient in the restroom doorway. Together they carried the patient to the front door and transferred him to the EMS crews standing by.

Fire crews quickly returned to the burning structure to continue their search of the home and located the second patient in the same restroom and pulled them to safety.

Both patients were found in cardiac arrest and suffered from carbon monoxide poisoning and smoke inhalation. Medics and Firefighters performed CPR and ultimately revived both patients before transporting them to local-area hospitals.

Credit: Capt. Daniel Arizpe, PIO/ Cy-Fair FD