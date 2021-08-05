The Terryville Fire Department was called out to a construction site for a worker that fell approximately 15 feet into a trench. Upon the arrival of Assistant Chiefs Ray Kolb and Craig Brozio, it was determined that the construction worker had severe head trauma and needed to be transported to a hospital as quickly as possible. A Terryville paramedic and firefighter/EMT worked feverishly to stabilize the patient, while the chiefs discussed how they were planning on removing the man from the trench. Simultaneously, Chief of Department Frank Russo and Fire Coordinator Bill Xikis decided to call out the Brookhaven Technical Rescue Team to assist. BTRT members from Setauket and Selden quickly arrived. The patient was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital in serious condition. It was reported that due to the immediate care and quick removal from the trench, the patient survived his injuries. Congratulations to the TFD and BTRT on a job well done.

– Fire News photos by Deputy Coordinator William Xikis