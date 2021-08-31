TN Task Force 2 Deploys to Louisiana in Anticipation of Hurricane Ida

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (August 28, 2021) – Tennessee Task Force 2 (TNTF2) deployed to Louisiana in

preparation for Hurricane Ida. Hurricane Ida is expected to become a Category 4 Hurricane and make landfall in

Louisiana on Sunday.

The TNTF2 deployment for Hurricane Ida came at the request of FEMA and is a function of the Emergency

Management Assistance Compact (EMAC).

EMAC is a mutual-aid agreement among states and territories of the United States. It enables states to share

resources during natural and man-made disasters, including terrorism.

Members of TNTF2 will aid in search and rescue efforts, water rescues and other emergency responses

following Hurricane Ida’s landfall in Louisiana.

TNTF2 includes personnel from The Nashville Fire Department, Nashville Office of Emergency Management,

Metro Nashville Police Department, Nashville Department of Transportation (NDOT) formerly known as

Public Works, Williamson County Emergency Management Agency, and Franklin Fire Department.

TNTF2 members will stage in Port Allen, Louisiana. The deployment is expected to last 14 days.

CREDIT: JOSEPH PLEASANT / PIO