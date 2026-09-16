Tech Rescue Battle of the Masses

The Massachusetts Association of Technical Rescue Specialists hosted the annual 2026 Battle of the Masses featuring tech rescue teams from across the state. This year’s event was held in two locations. On the first day a dive component was held at Camp Gleason in Auburn. This served as training for search operations and how to remove a vehicle from a body of water. Divers also went over their equipment for other divers to compare notes on different equipment used by different departments.

While the dive training was going on there were classes being held at Purgatory Chasm in Sutton for land navigation and extrication techniques used in a rural setting. On Friday the training was put to the test as crews had to navigate through the chasm to find victims in different situations and remove them safely. Event support was provided by the Department of Fire Services as well as the Central Mass Sparks and their Rehab 78 services.

– Fire News photos by Paul Shea