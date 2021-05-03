Indiana:

Sunday May 2, 2021

Indianapolis Fire Department

Working Building Fire

202 Garstang St.

Amtrak facility

Fire originally reported by Beech Grove Police

Dispatched at 00:36 AM

Additional calls to 911 report building on fire

First Unit on scene – EG56 at 00:41 AM

Two Single Story Buildings approx.. 50 x 50 each – Corrugated Construction – Both Fully Involved

Heavy fire showing

16 IFD Units Dispatched

4 Beech Grove Units Dispatched

3 Handlines – 2 Supply Lines – 2 Aerial Ops

Command Orders Defensive Ops only at 00:47 AM

Amtrak Power lines down around buildings at 00:48 AM

Command requests additional units including IFD Tanker Task Force and Haz Mat Team at 00:51 AM

Water on the fire at 1:00 AM

At the request of command – CSX confirms all incoming trains near this location will be stopped at 1:08 AM

Collapse of 1st structure at 1:14 AM

Partial Collapse of 2nd structure at 1:23 AM – full collapse imminent

Fire under control in both buildings at 1:59 AM – 1 hour 22 minutes

No injuries

IMPD on Scene

IEMS on Scene

IFD Fire Buffs on Scene

Incident Commander – Battalion Chief Ben Coe

IFD/IMPD Fire Investigations – Fire under investigation

Marion County Health Department dispatched to scene at 1:19 AM to assess water run off – disregarded at 2:08 AM

Per IFD Haz Mat – all run off tested neutral

The buildings are used to house paint supplies and cleaning products for the rail cars.

Firefighters could not find a working hydrant inside the facility and were not able to get water on the fire for almost 25 minutes. Additional apparatus was needed for the extensive layouts needed to reach the closest working hydrants on Garstang and Emerson. Tanker operations were established to supplement the water supply, and required additional personnel and apparatus to maintain a solid relay operation.

Credit: Rita L Reith, MPIO