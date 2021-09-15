The Syosset Fire Department was called to a house fire on Pleasant Lane in a dead end off Northern Boulevard in the Oyster Bay Cove section of their district. Those first to arrive were met with heavy fire showing from a large, two-story private dwelling. A working fire was transmitted quickly followed by a second alarm. As the operation went on, the fire grew to a fifth alarm equivalency bringing various mutual aid units to the staging area or to standby. Firefighters put multiple handlines into operation and at least one master stream. All occupants made it out of the home safely and the cause of the fire was under investigation.

– Fire News photos by K2MPhotography.com, Paul Mazza, Lance Lustig and OverTheEdgePhotography.com