Syntex Industries is a manufacture of water tanks, hosebed covers and crosslay covers. Since late March, Syntex has been manufacturing masks and donating them to hospitals and care centers. There was a supply shortage of masks because of the Covid-19 pandemic, and Syntex Industries decided to help out and began manufacturing masks. They followed state specifications on how a mask is to be made. So far over 1,000 masks have been donated. Syntex plans on manufacturing more and have a stock supply in case there is a second round of Covid-19 in the fall. Syntex is glad they could help protect the public.