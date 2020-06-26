Sutphen Corporation Announces New Sales and Service Representative in Southern New England

Sutphen Corporation continues to expand its dealer network

Sutphen Corporation, the largest family-owned fire apparatus manufacturer in the nation, announces today the addition of Shipman’s Fire Equipment, Co., as the official sales and service representative in Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

With decades of fire industry experience, the Shipman’s Fire Equipment, Co. team and owners Lorraine Harrington and Christina Wallace bring extensive fire industry knowledge to the Sutphen dealer network.

“We are excited to welcome Shipman’s Fire Equipment, Co. to the Sutphen family of dealers,” said Sutphen director of sales and marketing, Zach Rudy. “From top to bottom, we are impressed by the company’s business model and offerings. Factor in their family history and established New England roots, and they are the ideal Sutphen dealer for southern New England.”

Like Sutphen, Shipman’s Fire Equipment, Co. is a family-owned-and-operated business. With three generations of experience in the fire industry, Shipman’s was founded by a firefighter, grown by a firefighter and continues to have both current and former firefighters as a part of the team.

“We are extremely proud to be named the Sutphen sales and service representative for southern New England,” said Shipman’s Fire Equipment’s third-generation owner, Christina Wallace. “Family-owned businesses are a rarity these days, especially in our industry, and to be able to work with Sutphen, a company that not only manufactures the highest quality fire apparatus but is also a fourth-generation, family-owned business, is truly exceptional. Shipman’s and Sutphen share many of the same fundamental beliefs-honesty, consistent dedication to quality products and a commitment to the fire service.”

Wallace continued by saying that fire apparatus sales director Jim Lyons, the apparatus service department and entire Shipman’s team are ready to represent the complete Sutphen brand.

Fourth-generation president of family-owned Sutphen Corporation, Drew Sutphen, said that Shipman’s Fire Equipment, Co. will contribute greatly to the company’s mission and values.

“The entire Sutphen team and family are excited to welcome Shipman’s Fire Equipment, Co. to our family of dealers,” Sutphen said. “With their extensive fire history and family background, we are confident Shipman’s will help grow our business while holding true to our mission of providing the safest, most reliable fire apparatus in the world.” For more information regarding Shipman’s Fire Equipment, Co., follow this link here: https://www.shipmans.com/.

For more information regarding Sutphen as a company, follow this link here: https://www.sutphen.com/.

To see the breakdown of Sutphen’s entire dealer network, follow this link here: https://www.sutphen.com/locations/.