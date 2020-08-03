Sutphen Corporation continues to expand its dealer network

Sutphen Corporation, the largest family-owned fire apparatus manufacturer in the nation, announced the expansion of Legacy Fire Apparatus as Sutphen’s official sales and service representative in Iowa.

Already serving as an official Sutphen sales and service representative in Illinois, Legacy Fire Apparatus extends its reach to cover the state of Iowa.

“As an existing sales and service representative for Sutphen, Legacy Fire Apparatus will have a seamless introduction to Iowa,” said Sutphen’s director of sales and marketing, Zach Rudy. “With Legacy Fire Apparatus already serving as a Sutphen Tier 1 dealer, we know that its investment in the Iowa community will be extremely successful.”

Headquartered outside of Chicago, Illinois, Legacy Fire Apparatus recently opened a 5,000 square foot satellite service and operations center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Within this satellite location, Legacy Fire Apparatus will house its Iowa sales staff and offer extensive apparatus service work.

“We are taking this opportunity to invest in the firefighters, communities and people of Iowa.” said owner of family-owned Legacy Fire Apparatus, Ben Brown. “By committing ourselves to Iowa, we will bring Sutphen apparatus and our extensive service capabilities to departments across the state.”

Brown, a lifelong firefighter, continued by saying that he is excited to add additional industry veterans and experience to his team. He will bring to his team Kent Clasen as his Iowa fire apparatus sales manager and other industry veterans to help represent the complete Sutphen brand.

Fourth-generation president of family-owned Sutphen Corporation, Drew Sutphen, said that the expansion of Legacy Fire Apparatus into Iowa creates a great opportunity for both businesses.

“The entire Sutphen family is excited for this opportunity to grow within Iowa,” said Sutphen. “With Legacy’s extensive understanding of the Sutphen brand, we are confident Ben and his team will continue our mission of providing the safest, most reliable fire apparatus in the world.”

About Sutphen: Sutphen Corporation is an Ohio-based, privately held, family-owned business that has manufactured the highest-quality, heavy-duty, custom-built emergency response vehicles since 1890. The company’s headquarters are located in Dublin, Ohio, a northwest suburb of Columbus.