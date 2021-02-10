Sutphen Corporation Receives a 13-Apparatus Order from Miami-Dade, FL, Fire Rescue

COLUMBUS – Sutphen Corporation, the largest family-owned fire apparatus manufacturer in the nation, recently received a 13-fire apparatus order from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

The recently ordered apparatus include seven custom pumpers, four SL 75 mid-mount aerial ladders; and two 2,000 GPM pumper tankers.

“Sutphen Corporation is proud to partner with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and work with one of the nation’s largest fire departments,” said Zach Rudy, Sutphen’s director of sales and marketing. “These 13 new units are unique apparatus that will help MDFR serve the citizens of Miami-Dade County.”

Each apparatus was specifically designed for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and its unique Southern Florida firefighting needs.

Features of the seven custom pumpers will include:

Sutphen, Extreme-Duty Monarch Custom Chassis

Nearly 300 cu. ft. of Compartment Space

1,000-Gallon Water Tank

30-Gallon Foam Tank

Features of the four SL 75 mid-mount aerial ladders will include:

Sutphen, Extreme-Duty Monarch Custom Chassis

Over 190 cu. ft. of Compartment Space

470-Gallon Water Tank

30-Gallon Foam Tank

Features of the two pumper tankers will include:

Sutphen, Extreme-Duty Monarch Custom Chassis

Over 160 cu. ft. of Compartment

2,000-Gallon Water Tank

50-Gallon Foam Tank

The order was facilitated by Sutphen Corporation’s Florida dealer, South Florida Emergency Vehicles.

“South Florida Emergency Vehicles works with departments throughout Florida and we are proud to offer Sutphen products versatile enough for both large, urban departments like Miami-Dade and small, rural departments throughout the state,” said David Stonitsch, president and owner of South Florida Emergency Vehicles. “This order highlights SFEV and Sutphen’s ability to work with large departments while maintaining the one-of-a-kind SFEV and Sutphen Experience.”

Sutphen Corporation has worked with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue since 2014 and has built 21 apparatus for the department throughout the duration of the relationship.

Operating in the seventh most populous county in the United States, MDFR serves 29 municipalities with response units dedicated to fire and rescue operations, hazardous materials, urban search and rescue, technical rescue, ocean rescue and more.

For additional information regarding Sutphen Corporation, follow this link: https://www.sutphen.com/.

Sutphen Corporation is an Ohio-based, privately held, family-owned business that has manufactured the highest-quality, heavy-duty, custom-built emergency response vehicles since 1890. The company’s headquarters are located in Dublin, Ohio, a northwest suburb of Columbus.