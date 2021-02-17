Super Vac Battery Chainsaw Conversion Kit Perfect for RIT or Overhaul Applications. Super Vac’s Battery Chainsaw Conversion Kit turns an ordinary 16” wood-cutting Makita, DeWalt, Milwaukee or Echo battery-powered saw into the perfect RIT or overhaul saw for firefighter operations. Typically, battery-powered chainsaws are only ideal for cutting wood, but this kit equips the saw with a carbide-tipped chain capable of cutting through asphalt shingles, hurricane glass, roofing materials and more. (Heavier construction materials may cause chain wear.) The kit includes a carbide-tipped chain, modified bar and depth gauge. For more information visit www.supervac.com
