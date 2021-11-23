SUFFOLK, Virginia

(November 22, 2021): Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded Monday evening, November 22, 2021, to a reported residential structure fire in the 200 block of Woodrow Avenue.

Emergency Communications was contacted at 7:14 p.m. and the first unit arrived on scene at 7:19 p.m.

Engine 3, Ladder 3, and Medic 3 arrived to find a single-story residential structure with heavy smoke showing from the front of the structure and heavy fire showing from the rear of the structure. Firefighters performed an aggressive interior attack to find heavy fire in the rear of the structure. A single occupant had evacuated prior to arrival of fire units and was located at a neighbor’s house with burns. Medic 3 provided ALS assessment and treatment to the male occupant and transported the patient to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious burn injuries. The residence sustained heavy fire, smoke and heat damage. The fire was under control at 7:42 p.m.

The single occupant was displaced by the fire. No injuries to firefighters. The fire is under investigation by the Suffolk Department of Fire & Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office.

Responding units included Battalion 1, Battalion 2, Engine 1, Engine 2, Engine 1, Engine 3, Ladder 3, Rescue 1, Medic 3, Medic 1, EMS-1, Safety 1, Fire Marshal 6, and Fire Marshal 7.