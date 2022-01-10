ROPE RESCUE-TECHNICIAL RESCUE IN VIRGINIA

Suffolk, Virginia (January 9, 2022): Suffolk Fire & Rescue and Suffolk Police responded to

the 4100 Block of Mockingbird Lane for an elderly couple who had fallen down an

embankment.

Emergency Communications dispatched the incident at 4:14 p.m. with the first units arriving at

4:21 p.m.

Ladder 6 and Safety 1 arrived to find two elderly individuals who had fallen 10-25 feet down a

40-foot embankment. Due to the terrane and location of the incident, Suffolk Fire & Rescue’s

Technical Rescue Team was called to work with Engine 6 and Ladder 6’s crew to effect the

rescue. With the two individual holding onto the side of the embankment, rescuers were

lowered down the embankment using ropes, harnesses and descent devices. The two

individuals ascended the embankment with rescuers using ropes and an engineered haul

system. Both individuals were successfully hauled up the embankment and were assessed by

paramedics for injuries. No injuries were reported by the two individuals or rescuers.

Responding units included Battalion 1, Engine 6, Engine 2, Ladder 6, Medic 1, Medic 9,

Rescue 1, EMS-1, and Safety 1.

Credit: Michael J. Barakey, Fire Chief