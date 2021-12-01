SUFFOLK, VIRGINIA

RESIDENTIAL STRUCTURE FIRE

(November 20, 2021): Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to reports

of a residential structure fire in the 900 Block of Freeman Mill Road.

Emergency Communications was contacted at 7:48p.m and the first fire unit arrived on scene at

7:57 p.m.

First arriving units found active fire coming from the chimney. Crews worked quickly and were able

to contain the fire to the chimney area. The 2 occupants will be able to stay at the residence.

Apparatus that responded to the incident included Engine 8, Engine 7, Engine 2, Ladder 3, Rescue

1, Battalion 1, Medic 8, EMS 1, Tanker 1, Tanker 7, Tanker 8, and Safety 1.