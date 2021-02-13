FAMILY OF THREE DISPLACED IN RESIDENTIAL STRUCTURE FIRE

SUFFOLK, Virginia (February 13, 2021) Suffolk Fire & Rescue units responded late Friday evening, February 12, 2021, to a residential structure fire in the 1900 block of Nansemond Parkway.

Emergency Communications was contacted at 11:07 p.m. and the first unit arrived on scene at 11:15 p.m.

First arriving fire units found heavy flames and smoke showing from a pick-up truck parked in the driveway immediately in front of the single story brick residence, with fire extending into the residence. The occupants had evacuated prior to their arrival

Three occupants were displaced, and were assisted by friends. There were no reported injuries. The fire was called under control at 11:25 p.m.

Responding units included Battalion 1; Engines 1, 3, and 6; Ladders 3 and 6; Medic 3, Rescue 1, EMS-1, and Safety 1.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

-Submitted by Diana Klink