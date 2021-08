SUFFOLK POLICE WELCOME NEW OFFICERS AT BADGE PINNING

SUFFOLK, VA (March 15, 2021) The Suffolk Police Department held a Badge Pinning

Ceremony on Monday, March 15, 2021. The event was held in City Council Chamber,

located in Suffolk City Hall, 442 West Washington Street.

At this Ceremony, Officers who received their Suffolk Police badges included:

Hailey White

Matthew French

Bryan D. Boag

Dawson Paxton

Betty Barkers-Woode

Nevaeh Lee

Mary Gurney

Alexa Leonard