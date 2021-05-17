Suffolk Fire & Rescue and Virgina Department of Wildlife Resources partnering for Virginia Boater Safety course.

SUFFOLK, VA: The City of Suffolk Fire & Rescue Maritime Incident Response Team, in partnership with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, will host a FREE Virginia Boater Safety Course from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Fire Station #9 in Chuckatuck. This is a free course offered to the public for anyone who will be operating any type of motorized watercraft. Virginia law requires all operators to meet the education requirements of this course before they can operate any motorized boat 10 HP or greater or personal watercraft/PWC (jet ski).

Due to COVID-19 guidelines, participants must preregister for the class online at http://www.register-ed.com/events/view/168585. Class size is limited to 16 students. No walk-ins will be accepted the day of the class. The class is open to all ages and children under 12 must be accompanied by a participating adult. The class will practice approved COVID-19 guidelines and facemasks are required for all students. The one-day course will have several breaks throughout along with a 1 hour lunch break.

At the end of the course, a written test will be given and will be graded on site. Upon completion, a Virginia Boater Safety Card will be issued at that time.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue Station #9 is located at 300 Kings Highway.

For questions, contact Suffolk Fire & Rescue Fire Station #9 at 757-514-7596 or email cmullen@suffolkva.us