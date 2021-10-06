SUFFOLK FIRE & RESCUE RECOGNIZES

NATIONAL FIRE PREVENTION WEEK AND REMINDS CITIZENS:

LEARN THE SOUNDS OF FIRE SAFETY!

SUFFOLK, VA (October 5, 2021) Suffolk Fire & Rescue is teaming up with the

National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®) — the official sponsor of Fire

Prevention Week — to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Learn

the Sounds of Fire Safety!”, as they work to educate everyone about the different

sounds the smoke and carbon monoxide alarms make. Knowing what to do when an

alarm sounds will keep you and your family safe. When an alarm makes noises – a

beeping sound or a chirping sound – you must take action.

Since 1922, Fire Prevention Week has been observed on the Sunday through

Saturday period in which October 9th falls to commemorate the Great Chicago Fire of

1871, and is celebrated this year from October 3rd through October 9th . The campaign

works to educate everyone about the small but important actions they can take to

keep themselves and those around them safe.

Battalion Chief Chris Cornwell, Fire Marshal, advises, “Make sure your smoke and CO

alarms meet the needs of everyone in your home, including those with sensory or

physical disabilities. In keeping with this year’s theme, if you ‘Hear a Beep, Get On

Your Feet’, or if you ‘Hear a Chirp, Make a Change!’ A chirping alarm needs attention.

Replace the batteries or the entire unit if it’s over 10 years old. If you don’t remember

how old the unit is, replace it!”

Key messages around this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign include the

following regarding sounds your alarms may be telling you:

SMOKE ALARMS

 A continued set of three loud beeps – beep, beep, beep – means smoke

or fire. Get out, call 9-1-1, and stay out.

 A single “chirp” every 30 to 60 seconds means the battery is low and

must be changed.

 All smoke alarms must be replaced after 10 years.

 Chirping that continues after the battery has been replaced means the

alarm is at the end of its life and the unit must be replaced.

CARBON MONOXIDE (CO) ALARMS

 A continuous set of four loud beeps – beep, beep, beep, beep – means

carbon monoxide is present in your home. Go outside, call 9-1-1, and

stay out.

 A single chirp every 30 to 60 seconds means the battery is low and must

be replaced.

 CO alarms also have “end of life” sounds that vary by manufacturer.

This means it’s time to get a new CO alarm.

 Chirping that continues after the battery has been replaced means the

alarm is at the end of its life and the unit must be replaced.

There are smoke alarms and alert devices that alert people who are deaf or hard of

hearing. These devices include strobe lights that flash to alert people when the smoke

alarm sounds. Pillow or bed shakers designed to work with your smoke alarm also

can be purchased and installed.

Fire prevention safety is a priority for the men and women of Suffolk Fire & Rescue

throughout the year – not just during Fire Prevention Week.

