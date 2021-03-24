SUFFOLK, VA (March 24, 2021) Through collaborative efforts between Suffolk Fire & Rescue, Suffolk Meals on Wheels, and Bayview Physicians Group, 23 excited homebound seniors in Suffolk received their COVID-19 vaccinations last week.

Delivering “more than a meal”, Suffolk Fire & Rescue paramedics visited the seniors in their homes and administered the vaccine which was provided by the Bayview Physicians Group. Crews will also be going back to administer the scheduled second doses.

Speaking of the project, Deputy Chief Brian Spicer, Suffolk Fire & Rescue Technical Services, stated, “This was an extremely heartwarming experience. Honestly, I don’t know who benefitted more, as our staff was overwhelmed with the gratitude expressed by these seniors. We enjoyed spending this special time with them, particularly since many are homebound and miss social interaction.”

-Submitted by Diana Klink