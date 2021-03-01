SUFFOLK FIRE & RESCUE cancels THEIR 4th ANNUAL

CITIZENS’ FIRE & RESCUE ACADEMY

SUFFOLK, VA (March 1, 2021) Suffolk Fire & Rescue regrettably has announced the need to cancel their 4th Annual Citizens’ Fire & Rescue Academy that would have typically been scheduled to begin in early May and last through June 2021.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainties related to logistics, required safety precautions, and the hands-on nature of this Academy, they have made the hard decision to forego this year’s Academy and encourage interested citizens to stay-tuned early next Spring as they announce their future plans.

By way of history, the Academy is a wonderful opportunity for citizens to learn firsthand about the inner workings and operations of Suffolk Fire & Rescue, or for those possibly interested in a career in the Fire Service. The Academy will be free to attend, and will be open to citizens of Suffolk age 18 or older that have registered once the 2022 session dates are officially announced and they are accepted to attend. Future sessions will provide an overview of Fire Administration, Support Services Division, Technical Services Division, Operations Division, Fire Suppression, Emergency Medical Services, Technical Rescue, Search and Rescue, Fire Prevention, and Emergency Management. Sessions will involve not only classroom instruction, but also practical, hands-on lessons. The Academy traditionally concludes with a Graduation Ceremony.

Questions can be directed to Captain Ratliff or EMS Training Officer Barrett at the Fire Training Bureau at 757.514.4546.

-Submitted by Tim Kelley