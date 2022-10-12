Suffolk, Virginia:

Suffolk Fire Rescue recently responded to a unique medical call.

An elderly citizen was feeling unwell and sat-down at the top of a steep embankment overlooking a body of water to rest. The man then apparently had a medical emergency and fell to the water where the lower part of his legs were submerged.

Suffolk Fire Rescue Medic 1 provided ALS care to the patient and the crews of Rescue 1 and Engine 1 set up a haul system to perform a low angle technical rescue.

The patient was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment.

Credit: Suffolk Fire Rescue