The Suffolk County USAR Task Force conducted its annual mobilization training exercise (MobEX) over three separate weekends throughout the 2020 calendar year. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, the Task Force altered procedures and scheduling of events to ensure compliance with state and local health guidelines. In addition, the Task Force did not travel to set up a base of operation for training, which greatly reduced exposure during troop transport and sheltering. This year’s training exercises included K9 search, audio gear and camera search, breaching, rigging, shoring and torch cutting.

– Fire News photos by Dennis Whittam, story by Peter Guaraldi, SCFRES PIO