Submit Your Nominations for the NVFC’s 2027 National Fire Service Achievement Awards

The National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC) is now accepting nominations for the William J. Darley Lifetime Achievement Award, Chief James P. Seavey Sr. Health and Wellness Leadership Award, Junior Firefighter of the Year Award, and Junior Firefighter Program of the Year Award. Recognize the contributions of outstanding fire service volunteers by submitting your nominations by 5pm ET on January 15.

The recipients of the Lifetime Achievement, Health and Wellness Leadership, and Junior Firefighter of the Year awards will be honored at an awards celebration on May 15, 2027, in Alexandria, VA, in conjunction with the NVFC’s spring conference. The Junior Firefighter Program of the Year Award will be presented in a local celebration to make sure that all their juniors can attend.

The William J. Darley Lifetime Achievement Award, sponsored by Darley, recognizes a volunteer firefighter who has served at least 20 years and has made a major contribution or achieved significant accomplishments in the volunteer fire service at the local, state, and/or national level.

The Chief James P. Seavey Sr. Health and Wellness Leadership Award, co-sponsored by VFIS and Ward Diesel Filter Systems, honors an active volunteer firefighter, EMS provider, or rescue worker who has served as a leader in creating or promoting emergency responder health and wellness programs or initiatives.

The NVFC Junior Firefighter of the Year Award, sponsored by California Casualty,honors a junior firefighter who has gone above and beyond in their service to their fire department.

The NVFC Junior Firefighter Program of the Year Award, sponsored by California Casualty,honors a junior firefighter program or Explorer Post that has demonstrated significant community impact, innovation, and creativity.

Find the full criteria and submit your nominations at www.nvfc.org/awards.

About the NVFC

The National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC) is the leading nonprofit membership association representing the interests of the volunteer fire and emergency medical services. The NVFC unites and supports volunteer and combination fire and EMS organizations through education, advocacy, leadership development, and collaboration. Guided by professionalism and innovation, we provide the tools and resources needed to protect communities, advance responder health and safety, and prepare leaders for the future. Learn more and join at www.nvfc.org.

About Darley

Founded in 1908, Darley is a family owned and operated business which manufactures and distributes firefighting and defense equipment. Our mission is to passionately serve the world’s first responder and tactical communities by providing high quality, safe, and innovative products with unmatched commitment and service. Darley is headquartered in Itasca, IL, and has manufacturing, engineering, and operations in Chippewa Falls, WI, and Janesville, IA. Learn more at www.darley.com

About VFIS

VFIS is the largest provider of insurance, education, and consulting services to emergency service organizations such as fire departments, ambulance and rescue squads, and 911 centers. They have a long history of helping the emergency service community protect their assets and manage their exposure to loss. They pioneered the first tailored insurance package and formed a program for emergency service organizations. VFIS drafted the first specialized insurance policy in 1969 and continues to be the leader in the industry, insuring more emergency service organizations than any other provider. www.vfis.com

About Ward Diesel Filter Systems

Automatic and vehicle-mounted, Ward Diesel NO SMOKE Systems offer diesel exhaust protection on scene, in the station – anywhere you need it. Building modifications are not required for installation and there are no mechanical pieces to be attached by the firefighter when exiting and returning to the station. NO SMOKE is the only diesel exhaust removal solution on the market today that provides complete protection against harmful diesel exhaust both inside and outside the fire station. Visit us online at www.warddiesel.com or call 800-845-4665 to learn more.

About California Casualty

California Casualty is a proud longtime partner of the NVFC and its National Junior Firefighter Program. They have been the chosen Auto & Home Insurance provider for first responders across the nation for over four decades. California Casualty offers a variety of insurance products with exclusive benefits that protect firefighters and their families. Coverages and product availability vary by state. For more information visit https://www.calcas.com/nvfc.