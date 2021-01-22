The Islip Terrace Fire Department was activated for a residential structure fire on Carleton Avenue. Commanding units arrived to find visible fire showing from a first-floor rear bedroom. Mutual aid was brought in from multiple area departments. The fire rapidly spread from the first floor, and made its way up into the attic, causing a partial roof collapse, and forcing crews into exterior operations. Three tower ladders were put into operation. The stubborn blaze took over two hours for crews to bring under control. One firefighter and three residents were treated for minor injuries and 19 residents were displaced. It was reported that inside this multi-family home, there were eight separate apartments. The Town of Islip Fire Marshal’s office, and Suffolk County Police Arson Squad were requested to the scene. The Red Cross responded to help the displaced residents. Other agencies on scene came from East Islip, Central Islip, Islip, East Brentwood and the Exchange Ambulance Company of the Islips.

– Fire News photos by Bryan Lopez and Paul Mazza