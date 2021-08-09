“It’s the little things in life that make all the difference. It’s important that when given a platform, you use it for good because just a few lines of text could change the lives of others tremendously. Isaac is a Statesville (NC) firefighter suffering from testicular cancer who wanted to attend FDIC. His cancer acted up and he couldn’t make it to the conference; instead, he is stuck in the hospital for another two month stint. The boys in Indy immediately dropped what they were doing to get to the hospital and brighten up his day. A well-known fire service group spread the GoFundMe which just broke $5,000 in October 2020. In one day we have boosted it to well over $18,000 and have had a huge impact on the lives of the McCurdy family. Thank you all, especially my boys from the Wantagh Fire Department, the East Farmingdale Fire Department, and John Clementine.” – LT. Mike Fratello