Prevent your new stackable scene lights from tilting, shifting, and bouncing during transport with the Stackable Scene Light Bracket from Ziamatic Corp (Zico). One bracket can accommodate multiple stacked scene lights, utilizing a heavy-duty rubber strap and a durable steel guard to gently but firmly secure them against the baseplate. Powder-coated black for maximum durability, the sleek, low-profile design requires minimal additional compartment space. Model QM-SLB-2. For more information visit www.ziamatic.com or call 1-800-711-FIRE.