The South Hempstead Fire Department was dispatched for an attached garage fire on Dean Drive. Responding on automatic mutual aid, Baldwin 3rd Assistant Chief Hopkins arrived to heavy fire in an attached garage extending to the floor above. Baldwin Engine 203 stretched the initial line to begin extinguishing the fire. The fire was quickly raised to a second alarm, bringing in additional mutual aid from Hempstead, Roosevelt, West Hempstead, Franklin Square, Uniondale, Rockville Centre and Elmont. At least two additional lines were stretched from South Hempstead Engine 741 to extinguish the main body of fire in approximately 30 minutes with extensive overhaul required. All operations were under the direction of 1st Assistant Chief Sadler. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

– Fire News photos by OverTheEdgePhotography.com and K2MPhotography.com