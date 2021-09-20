The South Farmingdale Fire Department responded to a reported house fire recently. Upon Chief Mackie’s arrival, heavy fire was found on the first and second floors, as well as in an attached garage. Engine 972 was the first-due engine and laid into the dwelling to get ready to attack the fire. Engines from Massapequa and Farmingdale also stretched handlines. Farming- dale Engine 923 stretched to the second floor and made an aggressive attack on the fire. Multiple mutual aid companies responded and the fire was extinguished within a half hour.

– Fire News photos by Tim Ossenfort, Paul Mazza, Bryan Lopez and OverTheEdgePhotography.com