The Sound Beach Fire Department was activated for a structure fire at the Echo Wash Laundromat. Upon arrival, Chief Darran Handshaw found an active dryer fire in the 1-2 corner that was visible through the front windows. Unit 5A6-9 arrived and forced entry to quickly bring the fire under control. Mutual aid units from Rocky Point and Miller Place assisted on scene. Coram and Middle Island also responded.

– Fire News photo by Stephanie Handshaw