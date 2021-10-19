The Mahopac Fire Department was dispatched for a structure fire on Drewville Road. First arriving units called in mutual aid from the Carmel and Yorktown Heights. Mahopac Falls and Croton Falls responded with tankers. Multiple units from the Carmel Police, Medic 3 and Battalion 16 also responded. Mahopac Chief Jim Stasiak took the lead as Incident Command as Assistant Chief Andy Roberto handled Operations and Safety. On arrival, responders found a single-family dwelling enveloped in heavy smoke with occupants out of the home. Interior crews made entry with handlines as the ladder crew took to the roof.

– Fire News photo by Jack Casey, PIO