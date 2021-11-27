The Suffolk Police and Smithtown Fire Department responded to a head-on MVA on Meadow Road in Smithtown. A commercial work van and a car collided, trapping the driver of the work van. Firefighters and police using hydraulic extrication tools worked for 20 minutes to extricate the driver. The van driver was transported by Smithtown Fire Department ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital suffering multiple injuries. The driver of the car was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

– Fire News photos by Joseph C. Sperber