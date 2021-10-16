SMALL PLANE MAKES HARD LANDING AT SUFFOLK EXECUTIVE AIRPORT

SUFFOLK, VA (October 15, 2021) Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue units responded

to the scene of a crash that occurred Friday, October 15,

2021, involving a small plane at the Suffolk Executive Airport located at 1200 Gene

Bolton Drive.

Emergency Communications was contacted at 2:52 p.m. advising of the incident

where the plane’s landing gear malfunctioned causing it to make a hard landing. The

adult male, the only occupant of the plane, was out of the plane upon arrival of

emergency personnel. There were no injuries, no major damage, and no fluid leaks.

The State Police handles investigations involving plane crashes.